The Green - March 23, 2018

The state created an Office of Human Resources and the Division of Diversity last year, a response to multiple state agencies failing an independent review of their hiring practices and workplace inclusion.

In December, Carney appointed longtime HumanR specialist Keith Hunt the state’s Chief Diversity Officer. His job is to lead efforts in defining and cultivating equity, diversity, and inclusion throughout the state’s Executive Branch. Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino spoke with Hunt about his work to date and the challenges that lie ahead.

When it comes to retail shopping, the headlines continue to be dominated be news of store closures. Just last week – Toys R Us announced it’s closing all of its stores, including two in Delaware as it heads to bankruptcy.

But in this era of crumbling brick-and-mortar sales, there are some success stories. There are shopping centers are wooing customers with experiences that can’t be obtained with a mouse click. Contributor Eileen Dallabrida reports on one example - the relatively new Christiana Fashion Center.

A couple of weeks ago, Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes told us about local work to learn more about the American eel as it migrates to the First State each spring – so we can better manage the species. But there’s more to that story than just collecting more data about these eels

While man-made barriers like dams help divert water and prevent flooding in the First State. Katie tells us some of them create a challenge for these eels as they try to make their way to a freshwater habitat this time of year.

LGBTQ rights activist Sarah Mc Bride returned to the First State this week to promote her new book “Tomorrow Will Be Different: Love, Loss, and the Fight for Trans Equality.” McBride was a key figure in successful effort to pass legislation in Delaware banning discrimination on the basis of gender identity in 2013. And She became the first openly transgender person to speak at a national party convention when she gave a speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele caught up with McBride this week to discuss her book.

This week’s blast of wintry weather probably had many Delawareans dreaming of a vacation far away from the First State. So you may be surprised to hear that a dozen students from California State University at San Marcos, just a half-hour drive north of San Diego, actually came to Delaware this week for their spring break.And it wasn’t to simply relax and get away from it all. Instead they were here to rehab homes for Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County.

