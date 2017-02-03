The Green - February 3, 2017

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

A week full of big news emanating from Washington D.C. included President Trump's nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court. If he is confirmed, Gorsuch, who's currently sitting on 10th Circuit Federal Ciurt of Appeals in Denver, will fill the vacancy created over a year ago by the death on Justice Anton Scalia. Widener Univ. Delaware Law School dean Rod Smolla , who’s argued before the Supreme Court, visited The Green this week to discuss Gorsuch and the looming battle over his confirmation.

The recent Nor’easter that blew through the region is the type of storm that can have a serious impact on Delaware's coast. Last weekend, a pair of University of Delaware students were out on Broadkill Beach getting measurements needed to paint a more precise picture of just how much of an effect it had. As Delaware Public Media’s Katie Peikes reports, it’s part of a project to map and understand parts of Delaware’s coast.

Crisfield, on Maryland’s lower Eastern Shore, is probably best known for the annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake, a political schmooze fest of legendary proportions. But WYPR’s Joel McCord reports for Chesapeake: A Journalism Collaborative, the town has another claim to fame. It’s about to be the first municipality the Free State powered by a windmill.

A photo exhibit that just opened at The Delaware Division of the Arts Mezzanine Gallery takes a glimpse into how life can change, while seemingly staying the same. In our latest Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Mark Arehart talks to Middletown photographer Joshua Meier about his show, [UN]Ravel, that explores an unlikely subject.

Recently some students in our Generation Voice youth media project at Mt. Pleasant High School in the Brandywine School District have been working on interviewing skills. As part of that effort, they were asked to sit down with their parents or other relatives and dig deeper into their stories and their relationships. Some of these interviews sparked frank and candid conversations - conversations we're sharing in our Enlighten Me segment.