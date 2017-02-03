Enlighten Me: More Generation Voice candid conversations

Recently some students at Generation Voice have been working on interviewing skills and as part of that effort were asked to sit down with their parents and dig deeper into their stories and their relationships.

Some of these interviews sparked frank and candid conversations, conversations we'll share over the next couple of weeks in our Enlighten Me segment.

This week we’re featuring sophomore Ayman Chowdhury’s candid interview with his uncle, a cancer survivor who chose not to undergo chemotherapy - about his journey from diagnosis to recovery.