Public garden breaks ground in Sussex County

A new public garden that’s been years in the making has finally broken ground in Sussex County.

At just over 37 acres, the Delaware Botanic Gardens will be the only space of its kind in Southern Delaware.

"People come to this area for the beaches, biking and boating. We’re adding a botanic garden to that list," Vice President Ray Sander said.

With land donated by the Sussex County Land Trust and a matching grant from The Longwood Foundation, the garden will feature 1,000 ft. of waterfront, extensive woodlands and a meadow designed by the same garden designer behind the High Line in New York.

Governor Jack Markell and First Lady Carla Markell will break ground on the site Thursday December 1 at 11 a.m. in Dagsboro.