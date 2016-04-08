The Green - April 8, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

As the Blue Rocks kick-off a new season at Frawley Stadium and the Riverfront Development Corp. of Delaware marks its 20th anniversary, we look at what the future holds for efforts to keep Wilmington growing along the banks of the Christina River.

GREENSEG1-4-8-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss the Wilmington Riverfront - past, present, and future. Listen • 12:09

Wilmington’s World Café Live at the Queen marked its 5th anniversary last week. When the live entertainment venue and restaurant opened it doors back in 2011, it was hailed as a “game changer” in the effort to revive lower Market Street. We examine how the Queen and the area around it on Market have fared over the intervening 5 years.

GREENSEG2-4-8-16.mp3 Part 1 of Delaware Public Media'contributor Rob Kalesse interview with World Cafe Life founder and president Hal Real about The Queen's fifth anniversary. Listen • 8:09

GREENSEG3-4-8-16.mp3 Part 2 of Delaware Public Media contributor Rob Kalesse's interview with World Cafe Life founder and president Hal Real about The Queen's fifth anniversary. Listen • 7:14

World leaders, celebrities and sports stars have been linked to shadowy, offshore shell companies in a leak of more than 11.5 million documents known as the Panama Papers. We talk with an expert about what the fallout from the leak could mean for Delaware – one of the top incorporation states in the country.

GREENSEG4-4-8-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson interviews Tom Cardamone, managing director of Global Financial Integrity, about the implications – locally and internationally – of the Panama Papers. Listen • 10:54

The Wilmington-based biotech corporation Incyte is expanding in Delaware and elsewhere – thanks in part to strong sales of its cancer drug, Jakafi, the only FDA-approved drug to treat two rare blood diseases. In this week’s Enlighten Me, we learn more about the drug from Incyte’s Chief Scientific Officer Reid Huber.