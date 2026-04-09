UDance 2026 set for Sunday at Univ. of Delaware

UDance’s 2026 dance marathon fundraiser is this Sunday at the Univ. of Delaware.

UDance is the University of Delaware’s biggest philanthropic organization, according to UDance leaders, and this year marks its 20th event since launching in 2007.

Last year, UDance raised $1.8 million dollars to help kids diagnosed with childhood cancer and the organization says its raised just under $22 million dollars over 20 years.

UD student Alexis Hollinger is the event’s Media Engagement and Website Chair.

“It’s kids helping kids. I feel like a lot of people can resonate with cancer because a lot of people are affected by it, and I feel like a lot of people pride themselves in, like, being a part of something that’s bigger than themselves." she told DPM.

Hollinger adds the event requires a year’s worth of preparation. The board is announced each May and the event takes place the following April.

"Over the summer, executive board is working, doing some summer campaigns here and there- but once we get back to school in August it's really 'go time'... we hold events, we hold holiday parties... it's basically a yearlong effort, culminating in the 12-hour marathon this Sunday." she said.

The 12 event attracts groups from across the university - including athletics, acapella singing groups and greek life organizations. And two hours are dedicated to UDance’s beneficiary: The B+ Foundation.

UDance UDance fundraiser celebrates with B+ Hero during UDance 2025

The B+ Foundation was made in honor of Andrew McDonough, a 14-year-old student and athlete who passed away at age 14 in 2007 after battling leukemia, septic shock and complications of childhood cancer for 167 days. The foundation was then created to help kids fight childhood cancer, and was named after Andew's blood type, B+, which became a motto among his family members during and after Andrew's battle with cancer.

2025’s dance marathon incorporated over 7,000 participants.

Hollinger says that despite the $2 million dollar goal, the organization is heading into the event with flexible expectations- she says that any amount of money raised will be considered a success.