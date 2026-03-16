Seaford to tear down Jay's Nest playground

The Jay’s Nest playground is a long-time wooden playground off Ross Station Road. Over time, city officials say the wood has worn down and, in some spots, rotted out, creating structural weakness and safety concerns

Removal of the swingset was done earlier this year after being deemed too dangerous for continued use.

Seaford’s Director of Economic Development & Community Relations Trisha Newcomer says the rest will follow.

“The committee's recommendation is, obviously sadly, to go ahead and take down what’s out there. Just because of the safety of the children, we want to make sure that is paramount.” she said.

Newcomer says that there is a possibility of repair, but that it will only create short-term life extension for the structure- the age would become apparent again in a short period of time,

"Why spend the funds to ultimately end up having to turn around and remove it? We'd rather put those funds back into the site remediation, getting it ready, and getting [new] equipment out there for children to play on" she said.

Councilwoman Dr. Stephanie Grassett says the city wants to honor the Jay’s Nest wooden structure by incorporating pieces of it into the experience of the new structure, which city officials will begin planning soon.

“It was not a decision we took lightly as a committee, because it is something our community uses and uses a lot, but I know when I left that meeting that night, I texted both of my daughters and said ‘Don’t go to the Jay’s Nest’” she said.

Newcomer says they’ve added some other playground features at Soroptimus and Nutter Parks to offer families other playground options.

A timetable and cost for the new playground has yet to be determined, but Councilman Alan Quillen opined that a new playground would likely be a six-figure project,

"Why is it going to take so long? Why are we asking for donations? Why are we looking for grants and so forth... you need to know it's not going to be a $50,000 project. This is hundreds of thousands of dollars" he said.

"The plan is to be as transparent as possible and keep [updating] on where we're going and how its progressing" added Newcomer.

The application submitted by Newcomer proposed a multi-phased project which would slowly introduce features in four parts and eventually end with a new and completed playground.

Council approved moving ahead with the project in a unanimous vote.