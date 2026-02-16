Seaford City Council considers Riverfest revival, replacement

Riverfest shut down after its 2023 edition, but Mayor Matt Macoy says it remains a topic of public conversation in the Seaford. He brought the idea of developing a similar event before council to gauge their interest.

Concerns from the council, however, were less about public interest and more about logistics.

Councilwoman Stephanie Grassett

“We put it to rest because there were very few people helping with it. And, if this becomes an event that our Parks and Rec person is the only one in charge of and has to do; if we can’t partner with other organizations to make it happen, then it’s not fair to that department or that person.” she said.

Macoy says the goal would be to garner interest and support from non-profit organizations for the would-be festival.

“By no means do I want to lay this at the feet of any of our departments.” he said.

Some council members expressed interest in bringing back a festival, just not under the Riverfest name. Macoy agrees.

"I view this as an opportunity because you could reinvent this thing. It doesn't have to be the same way it was before. It could have a different name; it could have a completely different feel to it. It's up to council how you see it moving forward, if you do see it moving forward" he said.

Councilman Mike Bradley expressed concern over a potential revival. He says the previous version consistently placed burdens on small businesses downtown.

“If we have something, maybe have it in a fashion that it can complement everyone. So, maybe we need to think in a different direction.” he said.

MacCoy argued many businesses claimed the exact opposite, saying he’s received comments that those business owners looked forward to the event every year anticipating additional business.

Other council members suggested lumping a revival effort in with other ongoing events, like the Friday Night Live program. Councilman Alan Quillen also suggested the name of any new event be decided by the community members.

The original event was run by city employees and volunteers- by its final installment, the festivals committee had dropped from over 30 members to just a dozen.

Council did not take any immediate action on the idea.