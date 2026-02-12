Delaware Tourism Office prepares for Philadelphia-bound World Cup tourists

The U.S. is one of the host countries for this year’s World Cup, with six of the games scheduled in Philadelphia.

And Delaware’s Tourism Office partnered with the FIFA World Cup host committee in anticipation of the nearby excitement.

A report from FIFA estimates the average tourist will spend $416 per day when visiting for the World Cup.

Delaware’s Division of Small Business and Tourism Deputy Director Jaimie Watts said she and her team are making sure Delaware, being so close to Philly, gets a piece of the pie.

“With hundreds of thousands of people right in our area, we are that connector to be able to bring those people to Delaware to make that positive economic impact that affects the state,” Watts said. “It affects the businesses, it affects families and communities.”

Watts added now is the time for Delaware companies and municipalities to start marketing toward the World Cup crowd.

The state’s Tourism Office is already working on exactly that.

Philadelphia will host six matches between June 11 and July 19. Tourism Office Director Jessica Welch said tourists visiting for the World Cup but wanting a more relaxing stay should set up shop in Delaware.

“We encourage them to stay in Wilmington, stay in New Castle County, stay at the beaches,” Welch said. “Drive up. It's really not that far for people coming from Europe and coming from other countries. So we've been pitching Delaware, as a respite from the craziness in Philly.”

Tourism Office staff also want to make sure locals get in on the fun. They’re hosting watch parties throughout the state. The first is set for June 12 at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark.

There are three other watch parties planned throughout the month at Hudson Fields in Milton on June 20, the State Fairgrounds in Harrington on June 26 and finally the Delaware Stadium on the Univ. of Delaware campus for the World Cup final July 19.

The events will have live entertainment, vendors and custom merchandise available.