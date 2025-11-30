Dover Motor Speedway will have a more festive look for the holidays

The Gift of Lights holiday light show is back at Dover Motor Speedway.

The show that illuminates the campgrounds of the Speedway returned on Thanksgiving, and it will be open every night through January 4.

Gift of Lights director Madelyn Graham says there will be discount nights again this year.

"Those first two weeks of the show on Monday through Wednesdays, we still have all different kinds of promotional nights where you can get a discount at the gate when you buy your ticket, and then the first 2 Mondays of our show are Military Monday. And so you can get into the show with any kind of military or veteran identification for $5," said Graham.

Other discount nights include pajama night on December 1, also offers $5 off per car if wearing pajamas, and $5 discount for military members and parties that bring a canned good on all nights.

Those canned goods will be donated to the Food Bank of Delaware.

Pet Night is Wednesday December 3, offering $5 off per car if you bring a pet. December 10 is Christmas Sweater night -giving a $5 discount per car if you wear a sweater.

"So each year we change out the displays and we add new lights, new features. We take away things that maybe people they've seen we've had the last 3 years, and so we did freshen it up this year. There are some new scenes. Within the show there are about a 150 different individual scenes of lights, and that adds up to total of about 3.5 million lights that you see when you drive through," said Graham.

Hours are 5-9 pm Sunday-Thursday, 5-10 pm on Friday and Saturday. They are also open 5-10 pm December 21 through December 28.

Tickets are available at giftoflightsdover.com.