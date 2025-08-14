Dover moves funds from skate park to playground project.

Funds originally allocated for the Schutte Skate Park complex are being shifted to the Dover Park playground and splashpad project.

The Dover City Council’s Committee of the Whole approved the change earlier this week, signaling the completion of ADA playground equipment and the splashpad complex will be done before the skate park.

The move will delay the completion of work at Schutte Park, but Assistant City Manager Sharon Duca says the skate park will still be completed.

“So the goal is to get that design work done which will include the development of the bid package for the job. Once we get the bid package out, which we’re hoping will be before the end of this calendar year, we can do the bid and hopefully get before council. ” she told DPM.

The reason for the move is an inadequate amount of funds being left for this budget year following some unforeseen expenses; the shuffle will allow each project to be completed within a reasonable time frame.

“We have had various issues experienced during the project, which include unforeseen conditions in the ground, piping in locations that we weren’t aware of and things of that nature, as well as some difficulty obtaining some materials in a timely manner. ” she told DPM.

An additional $20,000 is required to finish the skate park design, but a Do It Yourself portion will be in operation while the larger complex is in development.

The 2024 budget for Dover Park was originally $800,000 dollars, which includes nearly $630,000 for ADA compliant playground equipment.

The vote passed the Committee of the Whole with a vote of 9-2. Voting no on the proposal were Councilmen Roy Sudler Jr. and Brian Lewis. Lewis says that he voted no on the change because he believes his constituents want the park done as quickly as possible.

Duca notes the playground and splashpad projects are likely to be finished by the end of this year barring any other delays, but weather conditions will determine if the splashpad is opened upon completion.

The skate park’s is expected to be ready next year.

