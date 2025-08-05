Rehoboth Beach Patrol receives historical marker

A historical marker commemorating the significance of The Rehoboth Beach Patrol is unveiled Tuesday.

The plaque commemorates the over-100-year-old history of the Rehoboth Beach Patrol, which was first organized in 1921 by Benjamin Shaw and the American Red Cross.

Former Rehoboth Beach Town Commissioner Kathy McGuiness was the initial applicant for the historical marker.

“This lifeguard historical marker serves as a permanent tribute to the men and women who’ve kept watch over these shores, helping make Rehoboth not just a beach, but a place families return to year after year with trust and love.” she told DPM.

The marker’s text notes key milestones in the Rehoboth Beach Patrol’s history, including the RBP Lifeguard Olympics which began in 1977, and the Junior Lifeguard Program which started in 1997.

The unveiling featured several speakers outlining the Beach Patrol’s historical significance, including Delaware State Archivist Stephen Marz, who explained why the Rehoboth Beach patrol earned a marker.

“For that two-mile stretch, lifeguards throughout the past 100 plus years have saved people from swimming, have helped find lost children, and have helped with medical needs. And have helped, very importantly, people when they get out of the water and they can’t find where they’re supposed to be sitting; they help them find their beach blanket again.” he said.

The state's historical marker program is 90 years old, first established in 1931 by state legislators.

It ended up taking around 10 years following the first application to get the marker. Part of the delay was intentional while the new Rehoboth Beach Patrol building was being constructed.

The marker now joins as one of over 700 across the state, sporting a new design that archivists decided on earlier this year.