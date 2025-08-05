Delaware State Parks expands TrackChairs program.

Delaware State Parks expands its all-terrain wheelchair program.

A total of five state parks will now offer TrackChairs, an all-terrain electric wheelchair with treads instead of wheels.

Grant Melville is the Operations Section Manager for Delaware State Parks.

“This is just one more step that takes down one more barrier getting people out onto our trails and onto our parks.” he told DPM.

Delaware State Parks added all-terrain wheelchairs as a pilot program at White Clay State Park last year, where only one trail had the all-terrain wheelchairs available.

“The rest of the program is now just expanded, you still reserve the same way by calling the office, we’ve created maps now for each of the parks. And we’ll probably tweaking those maps and expanding them as we go through the program. ” he said.

Now chairs are available for designated trails at Cape Henlopen State Park, Lums Pond State Park, Killens Pond State Park and Trap Pond State Park.

He notes the wheelchairs are water and mud resistant and ready for trail use, with an accessibility change that allows users with limited right-hand mobility to still utilize the equipment.

The original chairs at White Clay Creek State Park have been retro-fitted with that accessibility update as well.

They are free of charge but require a reservation

Melville adds they plan to expand to other state parks in the near future.