105th Delaware State Fair kicks off in Harrington

The annual event brings in around 300,000 people each year according to General Manager Danny Aguilar, and accommodating those crowds takes a lot of volunteer help.

“We’re so fortunate to have an amazing support system, which is over 500 volunteers, they’re providing thousands of hours of helping support the programming that’s happening here.” Aguilar told DPM.

Volunteers are needed everywhere, but certain areas such as the Arts and Crafts department already have signs out this year declaring their need for more volunteers next year to accommodate fair guests.

And accommodating fair goers is also a task for vendors on hand, who say the more successful the fair and its various shows and concerts are, the more they tend to make over 10-days.

Debbie Edwards is the State Secretary for the Delaware State Grange.

“The shows have been better, and so we’re seeing more people coming through the gate. When I look over and that gates packed, I know we’re having a good day” said Edwards.

While many come for the concerts, rides and food, agricultural programs remain at the heart of the fair's DNA, and something Aguilar says they always keep in mind when planning each year.

“So it’s a blended approach, we know that agriculture is the reason that the Delaware State Fair was created, but we want it to blend. Because we know that, as kids are coming in, their interests change, and so we want to make sure that we’re constantly changing and evolving. But, always taking a step back to make sure we reflect and honor the past,” said Aguilar.

Fair visitors will find some new amenities this year as well, including cooling stations and areas to help calm fair-goers easily overwhelmed by excessive light and noise.

A full schedule of fair events is available on the Delaware State Fair app.