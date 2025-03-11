© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Blue Hens fall short of improbable CAA title and NCAA tourney bid

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published March 11, 2025 at 9:31 PM EDT
DIAA has decided to move some high school championships away from the University of Delaware.
Delaware Public Media
DIAA has decided to move some high school championships away from the University of Delaware.

The University of Delaware’s magical run in the Coastal Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament ends one win short of an improbable league championship.

The Blue Hens fall in the CAA final, edged by UNC-Wilmington 76-72 at CareFirst Arena in Washington DC.

Seeking a fifth win in days to earn their seventh ever NCAA tourney berth and first since 2022, the Hens kept the game close into the final minute before running out of gas and out of time.

Delaware was trying to become only the third team ever to win 5 games in 5 days to capture a league crown. The Hens were also bidding to become only the fifth team with 19 or more losses to win a conference tournament and reach the NCAA tourney.

Instead, UD finishes its season at 16-20 UD and last night’s loss marks the end of Delaware’s 24 year run in the CAA.

The Blue Hen move to Conference USA next season.
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
See stories by Tom Byrne