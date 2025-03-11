Blue Hens fall short of improbable CAA title and NCAA tourney bid

The University of Delaware’s magical run in the Coastal Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament ends one win short of an improbable league championship.

The Blue Hens fall in the CAA final, edged by UNC-Wilmington 76-72 at CareFirst Arena in Washington DC.

Seeking a fifth win in days to earn their seventh ever NCAA tourney berth and first since 2022, the Hens kept the game close into the final minute before running out of gas and out of time.

Delaware was trying to become only the third team ever to win 5 games in 5 days to capture a league crown. The Hens were also bidding to become only the fifth team with 19 or more losses to win a conference tournament and reach the NCAA tourney.

Instead, UD finishes its season at 16-20 UD and last night’s loss marks the end of Delaware’s 24 year run in the CAA.

The Blue Hen move to Conference USA next season.