Univ. of Delaware reaches CAA men's basketball title game, will play for NCAA tourney berth

The University of Delaware men’s basketball team has one game left to play as a member of the Coastal Athletic Conference.

And it will be for the CAA title and a bid to the NCAA tournament.

The Blue Hens landed in the conference final by upsetting the league’s regular season champ Towson 82-72 Monday night.

It was the fourth win in as many days for the Hens, who came into the league tourney as the 12th seed. They are the first 12th seed to reach the championship game.

Delaware is seeking its seventh ever NCAA tourney berth and first since 2022 in the CAA final.

To get it, the Hens need to top UNC-Wilmington - a team they failed to beat in two regular season match-ups, including an 88-58 loss at UNCW on March 1.

The Seahawks are coming off a 68-67 win over Charleston in its CAA semifinal Monday night.

Tuesday night's CAA title game is a 7pm tip-off at CareFirst Arena in Washington D.C.