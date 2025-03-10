© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Univ. of Delaware reaches CAA men's basketball title game, will play for NCAA tourney berth

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published March 10, 2025 at 8:37 PM EDT
Delaware Public Media
The University of Delaware men’s basketball team has one game left to play as a member of the Coastal Athletic Conference.

And it will be for the CAA title and a bid to the NCAA tournament.

The Blue Hens landed in the conference final by upsetting the league’s regular season champ Towson 82-72 Monday night.

It was the fourth win in as many days for the Hens, who came into the league tourney as the 12th seed. They are the first 12th seed to reach the championship game.

Delaware is seeking its seventh ever NCAA tourney berth and first since 2022 in the CAA final.

To get it, the Hens need to top UNC-Wilmington - a team they failed to beat in two regular season match-ups, including an 88-58 loss at UNCW on March 1.

The Seahawks are coming off a 68-67 win over Charleston in its CAA semifinal Monday night.

Tuesday night's CAA title game is a 7pm tip-off at CareFirst Arena in Washington D.C.
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
