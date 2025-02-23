Advocacy organization hosts fitness program for Black girls

The Delaware chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women hosts a fitness program for Black girls in the First State.

Black girls in Delaware are concerned about their lack of movement and want to feel more physically fit, according to NCBW chairperson of strategic partnerships Sherese Brewington-Carr.

The organization’s 100 Bridges Program partnered with Orangetheory Fitness, a woman-owned business, to offer Black girls a place to do a complete, full-body workout every Saturday in February. The sessions are a part of the NCBW chapter’s Black Girls Move initiative.

Brewington-Carr said it’s important to her organization to give participants space to move and provide education on wellness.

“And the earlier we start that process in considering what our body needs, how fit we are, what we're taking in as food and nutrition and developing good practices and good habits, then ultimately, it becomes a routine.”

NCBW Delaware’s chairperson of strategic partnerships Sherese Brewington-Carr said the sessions’ comprehensive nature is what drew NCBW to partner with Orangetheory.

“It seemed to have some systemic consistency around activity,” Brewington-Carr said. “Everything could be done in one location… You get a full body workout, and it's designed, customized to the individual, so there's not one size that fits all.”

The sessions include knowledge checks on hydration, sleep and nutrition. The attendees were also able to use heart rate monitors to track progress.

Brewington-Carr said she hopes NCBW will be able to host another program like this one soon. In the meantime, the organization holds free community walks and other events.