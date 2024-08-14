Delaware's First Spouse releases children's book, launches statewide library

First Spouse Tracey Quillen Carney and Gov. John Carney have launched a statewide reading tour.

The tour will visit libraries in Kent and Sussex counties to commemorate the First Spouse's original children's book, ‘Books for Blue’.

Carney says her book and the tour will illustrate the ongoing effort to tackle the state’s literacy issue and promote children’s well-being.

“One thing I always like to talk about with children's literacy is how literacy activities can promote healthy attachment,” Carney said. “I think healthy attachment is the foundation of everything, or at least a foundation of everything.”

‘Books for Blue’ was created with assistance from the Casey Family Programs and is available in three languages: English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole.

The First Spouse emphasized the importance of the multilingual aspect of the book from the start.

“That was important from the beginning, and the governor's office had worked with Syncretic Press, which is local, and they do a lot of multilingual publishing,” Carney said.

Gov. Carney said the book and the tour will promote literacy and early learning at a critical age for children.

“First is the early start, which Tracey talked about, which we haven't done well enough here in our state—getting real focus on birth to three and programs there,” Carney said. “So as young people get ready to learn how to read in terms of all those different things.”

The First Spouse will join educators, members of the General Assembly, and various community organizations across the state on the reading tour.

‘Books for Blue’ will be available in 33 libraries across the state, with copies also being sent to school districts for distribution in classrooms and early learning centers

