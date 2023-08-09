Winning ticket for billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot sold in Florida

The billion-dollar Mega Millions lottery jackpot finds a winner – but not from the First State.

Last night’s Mega Millions drawing produced one winning ticket – in Florida. That ticket is worth jackpot winner Friday night – pushing the top prize for tonight’s drawing to $1.58 billion -- or a one-time cash payout of $783.3 million.

That’s the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever – topping the $1.537 billion dollar prize won in October 2018.

It’s also the 3rd largest jackpot in U.S. history – trailing two Powerball jackpots, including the record 2.04-billion-dollar prize won in November 2022.

The winning numbers were 13, 19, 20, 32 and 33, plus the Mega Ball 14.

Delaware still looking for its first Mega Millions jackpot winner. And its last Powerball jackpot winner was in December 2016 when a winning ticket worth nearly $122 million was sold at a Selbyville-area gas station.

