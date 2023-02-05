© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports

Polar Bear Plunge draws thousands to Rehoboth

Delaware Public Media
Published February 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST
Plunge Photo 2023.jpg
Jennifer Paige
/
Special Olympics Delaware
Over 3,600 plungers head into the Atlantic Ocean for the 2023 Polar Bear Plunge in Rehoboth Beach

3,652 people took part in Sunday’s annual Polar Bear Plunge in Rehoboth Beach, raising over $1-million-dollars for Special Olympics Delaware.

It’s the second straight year the event drew over 3,000 plungers and raised more than a million dollars after seeing its numbers dip during the pandemic. Last year saw 3,244 hundred participants raise over $1 million.

The ocean temp was 42 degrees Sunday and the air temperature was 48 degrees when the first plungers dove in.

The event has now raised more than $15 million over its in its 32-year history to support the 4,200 athletes who train and compete in the Special Olympics program. The event started in 1992 with 78 plungers raising $7,000

