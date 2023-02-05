Polar Bear Plunge draws thousands to Rehoboth

3,652 people took part in Sunday’s annual Polar Bear Plunge in Rehoboth Beach, raising over $1-million-dollars for Special Olympics Delaware.

It’s the second straight year the event drew over 3,000 plungers and raised more than a million dollars after seeing its numbers dip during the pandemic. Last year saw 3,244 hundred participants raise over $1 million.

The ocean temp was 42 degrees Sunday and the air temperature was 48 degrees when the first plungers dove in.

The event has now raised more than $15 million over its in its 32-year history to support the 4,200 athletes who train and compete in the Special Olympics program. The event started in 1992 with 78 plungers raising $7,000