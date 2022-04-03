UD hires Sarah Jenkins to lead its women's basketball program

The University of Delaware turns to a familiar face to fill its women’s basketball coaching vacancy.

UD taps former assistant coach Sarah Jenkins to replace Natasha Adair, who left last month to become head coach at Arizona State.

University of Delaware / UD Women's Basketball Coach Sarah Jenkins

"To come back to Delaware and lead the women's basketball program is an exciting moment," said Jenkins in a statement. "I am beyond thrilled to return to Delaware and take over as the head coach of one of the top programs not only in the Colonial Athletic Association but the region."

"I could not be more excited to have Sarah return to Delaware as the head coach of our women's basketball program," said UD Athletic Director Chrissi Rawak in a statement. "She embodies our core values and believes in our mission. Sarah brings excellent experience and a commitment to developing young women on and off the

court, a passion for the game of basketball, and knows how to win. I know we have found the right person to build upon our success on and off the court."

Jenkins returns to Newark after spending last season as an assistant coach at Penn State.

Jenkins was Adair’s UD staff from 2017 through 2021. She was an assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator from 2017 to 2020, then promoted to Associate Head Coach for the 2020-2021 season.

She takes over a Blue Hen squad fresh off its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013 after winning its first CAA championship since that same year

Jenkins is only the fifth-ever head coach in UD women’s basketball history.