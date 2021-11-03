Firefly Music Festival to remain in September

The Firefly Music Festival will not go back to its traditional summer dates in 2022.

The festival released a video on social media announcing that it plans to remain in the fall, returning to the Woodlands at Dover International Speedway September 22nd through 25th 2022.

Prior to being canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the festival had always been held in June or July. It moved to September this year in its return from that pandemic hiatus.

Firefly Music Festival organizers are promoting its 2022 edition as the 10th anniversary of the event that launched in 2012.