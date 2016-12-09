Shedding light on Delaware's Revolutionary role

Earlier this week, the state celebrated Delaware Day – marking the anniversary of Delaware earning its First State nickname by becoming the first state to ratify the Constitution.

But that piece of history - and other notable events like Caesar Rodney’s midnight ride to Philadelphia to vote for the Declaration of Independence – are hardly the only stories of Delaware’s role in birth of our nation. There are plenty of other people, places and events that played a part in that founding era. And that history is told in a new book called Revolutionary Delaware by Kim Burdick.

Burdick is founder and Chairman of the American Revolution Round Table of Northern Delaware, Advisor Emeritus to the National Trust for Historic Preservation and former Chairman of the Delaware Humanities Council. And just this month – she was named the 2016 Communicator of Achievement by the Delaware Press Association.

You can meet her at book signings for Revolutionary Delaware at the Concord Mall Barnes and Noble in North Wilmington at 1 p.m. Dec. 10th and at the Kirkwood Library Dec. 17th at 10:30 a.m..