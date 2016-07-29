Enlighten Me: Reopening Fort Christina

Fort Christina National Historic Landmark used to draw people curious about the history behind the early settlement of Delaware by the Swedes.

But the Wilmington historic site, marking where the Kalmar Nyckel carrying Swedish settlers landed in 1638, has been dormant for 10 years.

That is until three parties teamed up to reopen it to the public this summer.

The Kalmar Nyckel Foundation is one of the parties working on the project. It's Executive Director Cathy Parsells says its exciting to bring the site back to life after 10 years.

"We are creating with our other partners a very interesting cultural and historic opportunity to learn more about Delaware’s early colonial history," Parsells said.

The Delaware Division of History and Cultural Affairs and the First State National Historic Park are also part of the effort.

Jim Yurasek, public information officer for the Delaware Division of Historic and Cultural Affairs, adds Fort Christina is just one of many monuments and parks that tell the story of Delaware’s earliest days.

"We were one of the first colonies," Yurasek said. "We produced a lot of important contributions to the cause of the American independence and this actually put us on the map as a historical place for people to visit and learn what happened here."

Fort Christina will be open to public visitation through Labor Day.