Culture, Lifestyle & Sports

History Matters: Jewish Historical Society of Delaware

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published January 29, 2016 at 3:19 PM EST
jewish-historical-delaware.png

In this month’s History Matters, produced in collaboration with the Delaware Historical Society, we learn more about another Historical Society whose materials are housed at the Delaware Historical Society in Wilmington.

The Jewish Historical Society of Delaware was founded in 1974 with the goal of acquiring, preserving, and publishing material pertaining to the history of Jewish settlement and Jewish life in Delaware.

The Jewish Historical Society’s  president, Dan Kristol, and its archivist Gail Pietrzyk join us on this month’s History Matters to discuss the organization's mission and work.

Tags

Culture, Lifestyle & SportshistoryDelaware Historical SocietyJewish Historical Society of Delaware
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades.
