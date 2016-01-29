History Matters: Jewish Historical Society of Delaware

In this month’s History Matters, produced in collaboration with the Delaware Historical Society, we learn more about another Historical Society whose materials are housed at the Delaware Historical Society in Wilmington.

The Jewish Historical Society of Delaware was founded in 1974 with the goal of acquiring, preserving, and publishing material pertaining to the history of Jewish settlement and Jewish life in Delaware.

The Jewish Historical Society’s president, Dan Kristol, and its archivist Gail Pietrzyk join us on this month’s History Matters to discuss the organization's mission and work.