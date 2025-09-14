ChristianaCare residents' union enters negotiations

A union representing some doctors at ChristianaCare is in negotiations with the hospital system.

The union represents residents at ChristianaCare - doctors who have completed medical school and work in a hospital setting while they complete the requirements for their license. Following a 111-52 vote, the union gained recognition by the National Labor Relations Board. Now, they’re sitting across the table from ChristianaCare officials.

Matthew Eiman, a resident in internal medicine and pediatrics and one of the union’s organizers, says getting competitive salaries is one of their priorities.

“Whenever we go up I-95 and look at the University of Pennsylvania and the residents there who negotiated their first contract, we're able to see the salaries that they get," he says. "And we see that we're not necessarily up to par.”

Eiman adds the union also wants to protect parental leave and benefits.

“Residents delay family planning because of the sheer hours that they're working and the years that they are dedicated to this training, and oftentimes they don't feel like they can take the full benefit of their parental leave," Eiman says.

While there’s no set date for negotiations to wrap up, Eiman says he and his colleagues are optimistic about the results as the process continues.

“We know where our priorities are. We're willing to take the time that we need in order to get those priorities and get that fair contract.”