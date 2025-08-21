Over $20 million in federal funding to enhance Harrington job market.

Improvements to Harrington’s Industrial Park are being made after a multimillion-dollar federal investment.

$3.4 dollars in Congressionally Directed Spending will help fund what those involved call critical infrastructure improvements to the Industrial Park off of Millford Harrington Highway. This funding provides the final dollars needed to complete the $6-million project.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Delaware) says it’s a worthy investment.

“As we continue to develop as a state, as more folks move here, there’s got to be jobs. There’s got to be good, high-quality jobs so that we can retain young people, so that there is a growing future, so that our economy gets stronger.” he said.

Congresswoman Sarah McBride agrees.

“The millions of dollars that will be coming in and is coming in from the federal government, will help with critical infrastructure to guarantee that it has everything that it needs to bring the jobs in and to bring the workers in,” she said.

When completed, the upgraded Industrial Park is expected to create up to 750 jobs, depending on what type of businesses choose to set up shop there.

Railroad improvements will span over 120 miles of the Delmarva Central Railroad between Porter, Delaware in New Castle County and Lecato, Virginia, which will fund comprehensive track rehabilitation, crossing enhancements, and major bridge upgrades, which officials say will bolster the manufacturing industry in the area.

Work begins on the Industrial Park immediately and city officials say completion is expected in spring 2026.