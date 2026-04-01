"Broadway in Wilmington" returns for a new season in October with six shows

“ Broadway in Wilmington ” will be back for another season of musical favorites at the Playhouse on Rodney Square, with subscription tickets on sale now.

“This is probably one of the largest Broadway seasons that we've had at the Playhouse for a number of years,” says Bryan Buttler, a spokesperson for the Grand, which hosts the series. “There are going to be four shows as part of our subscription series and then two really exciting add-ons.”

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The season is anchored around four subscription series shows. Opening the season on October 23 is The Wiz, which is marking the 50th anniversary of its first US tour. Following that, in November, is Six.

“It tells the story of six of Henry VIII's wives, and they all didn't fare too well,” Buttler says. “It's told through pop music, all original pop songs. There's an incredible onstage band with all female musicians. It's a really good time.”

Matthew Murphy/Matthew Murphy Ryan Stajmiger (Beetlejuice) and Beetlejuice North American Touring Company

Coming in April 2027 is a touring performance of the hit musical Beetlejuice, and the season wraps up in May 2027 with a musical version of the 1992 Whitney Houston/Kevin Costner film, The Bodyguard.

“You probably know a lot of the songs that are going to be in it.” Buttler notes. “And it's a brand new production and we will be, in the area, the first touring theater that actually has it.”

Jeremy Daniel Ryahn Evers as 'Marcia Murphey' (left) Max Braunstein as 'Neil - Then' (right) in A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

In addition to those four shows, there are also two add-on performances for subscribers, Clue, based on the 1985 movie, and A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical.

While many of the shows coming to the Playhouse are new ones, the theatre has a rich history with Broadway. Buttler notes that it’s the longest continually-operating Broadway touring theatre in the country. In recent years, the theatre has gotten a facelift, with upgraded seating, a refurbished box office, and an expansion of its backstage facilities. It also pays tribute to the Playhouse’s longevity as a stop for touring Broadway shows.

“We have a cool history display, almost a little mini museum, of all the things that have played at the playhouse, important figures who have seen shows there,” Buttler says. “So when you come, you can check out a lot of the history for yourself.”

Subscription tickets are on sale now, with single show tickets set to go on sale this summer. The current season wraps up with Kinky Boots next month and The Music Man in June.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.