Delaware Symphony brass present a concert Tuesday in Wilmington

The brass section of the Delaware Symphony Orchestra takes center stage in a concert next week.

Bringing together the dozen or so musicians that make up the orchestra’s brass section, along with a few guest musicians, the concert spans the centuries, including works from Renaissance composer Giovanni Gabrieli and 20th and 21st Century composers like Henri Tomasi and Eric Ewazen.

DSO principal trombonist Austin Westjohn says the concert gives audiences a chance to hear the section in repertoire written specifically for brass.

“The melody's going to be carried by different members throughout," he says. "And so you'll get moments where you hear the tuba that comes out or the trombone that comes out. And that's maybe different than you'd get in a full symphony orchestra.”

The audience can also meet the musicians after the concert, something Westjohn says is a special experience for the performers.

“Getting to share that and then getting a response from people that, ‘man, this really resonated with me,’ particularly a student, it's powerful," he says.

The Delaware Symphony Brass presents “Brass Pipes” Tuesday at 7:30 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Wilmington.

