WindSync quintet performs in Lewes this weekend

The wind quintet WindSync visits Lewes Saturday for a performance hosted by Coastal Concerts.

The group - flute, oboe, clarinet, horn, and bassoon - has been touring for more than a decade, recording four albums in the process. Their Saturday concert looks at the intersection of an influential teacher and America’s contribution to classical music, centering works by the French composer Nadia Boulanger and her American students.

“Lately, WindSync has been thinking a lot about legacy and teaching and what have we inherited from our teachers, and then the other thing in the air is that in 2026, there is this 250th anniversary of the United States," says Kara LaMoure, the group’s bassoonist.

The concert also features works by Elliott Carter and Philip Glass, and closes with music by Mozart.

“We always have to have a great masterpiece from wind chamber music on the program, for lovers of winds and maybe newcomers alike," LaMoure says. "I think our closer will really fit the bill here, and that's Mozart's Serenade in C minor.”

LaMoure says playing chamber music gives performers and audiences a unique experience compared to larger orchestral concerts.

“Chamber music is so beautiful because it is nimble," LaMoure says. "If an orchestra is like the big Chevy truck, the wind quintet is a zippy little Ferrari. We can change on a dime.”

WindSync performs at 2:00 on Saturday at Bethel United Methodist Church with a pre-concert talk at 1:00.

