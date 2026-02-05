Clear Space Theatre presents"Noises Off" in Rehoboth Beach

A new production at Clear Space Theatre in Rehoboth Beach pulls back the curtain on backstage antics.

Noises Off is a farce about a farce. The play takes audiences behind the scenes to show off the romantic entanglements, off-stage rivalries, and chaos among cast and crew as they put on a show.

“While the onstage farce is playing out, a very significant offstage farce is playing out as well," says Joe Gfaller. Clear Space Theatre’s managing director.

DPM's full interview with Joe Gfaller and Candice Jewell of Clear Space Theatre Listen • 8:49

Clear Space’s company manager and interim creative director Candice Jewell says while the hijinks in Noises Off are over the top, in any show there’s a rich backstage world that audiences never see.

DENY HOWETH

“Whenever you're going to see a show, there are two completely separate shows happening," she says. "There's what you're seeing on stage, and then there's what's happening backstage.”

Gfaller says the show is more than just a fast-moving comedy - it’s a love letter to show business.

“As wildly imperfect as all the characters in Noises Off are, and as wildly imperfect as their choices are, you really see the heart of what comes into making a play happen," he says. "And I think that's really quite special and very revealing.”

Noises Off is onstage now at Clear Space Theatre in Rehoboth Beach, and runs through February 15.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.