Milton Theatre presents "A Chorus Line" in February

The Milton Theatre brings A Chorus Line to its stage next month.

The musical, best known for the iconic numbers “One” and “What I Did For Love,” is one of Broadway’s most famous shows, in the top ten most-performed shows in history. It also marked its fiftieth anniversary last year.

As the Milton Theatre’s JP Lacap explains, the show is itself about a Broadway musical, and the stories of dancers vying for a role in a new production.

“Individually, they tell the story of how they would like to make it into the industry, their dreams, their struggles," he says.

DPM's preview of "A Chorus Line" Listen • 3:37

And just like the auditions for the show inside the show, the competition for roles in the Milton Theatre’s production was fierce.

“We audition nationally and for this production we have 22 or 23 actors and I believe we received about 5,000 to 5,500 auditions," Lacap says.

A Chorus Line opens at the Milton Theatre on February 12, with 23 shows running through March 8.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.