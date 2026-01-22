© 2026 Delaware Public Media
Milford's Second Street Players present "The Diary of Anne Frank"

Delaware Public Media | By Martin Matheny
Published January 22, 2026 at 2:56 PM EST

Milford’s Second Street Players bring a haunting drama to the stage next weekend with their production of The Diary of Anne Frank.

Since it was first published in 1947, The Diary of Anne Frank has seen tens of millions of copies published in more than 70 languages, as well as a stage version that was itself the genesis of an Oscar-winning film.

Second Street Players’ production presents an update of the play released in 2016. Director Marge Ventura says the new version adds in some content removed by Anne Frank’s father, Otto, in the original.

Hear the full interview with Second Street Players' Marge Ventura

“He took away a lot of the animosity between Anne and her mother, he took out a lot of the blooming sexuality of a teenage girl," she says. "And he also kind of minimized a lot of what was happening with the war. This play puts all of that into it.”

Ventura says she was drawn to direct the show because she worries people are forgetting about Anne Frank’s harrowing experiences.

“They don't remember," she says. "I don't know whether they don't want to know about the Holocaust and what went on - are they not informed? Is it no longer being taught?”

Performances open Friday, January 30 at 7:00 and run that weekend and the next at the Second Street Players’ theatre in Milford.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
