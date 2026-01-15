Wilmington Drama League presents "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" next weekend

The Wilmington Drama League wraps up January with a musical comedy exploring love in all its stages.

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change is a staple of the musical theater world - with thousands of performances off-Broadway and around the globe.

Lauren Vitalo, who is directing the Wilmington Drama League’s performance, says the show uses a small cast to tell a long list of stories.

“It's four actors who play a myriad of characters, covering all levels of romance from awkward first date to midlife crisis to dealing with what it means to have a baby in a relationship all the way to the last scene, dating at a funeral," she explains.

Premiered 30 years ago, with its first off-Broadway run a year later, the show has been updated over the decades to reflect the changing realities of romance, like the prevalence of dating apps.

The Wilmington Drama League performances open Friday, January 23 with shows that weekend and next.

