Delaware Shakespeare adds a performance of Macbeth Tuesday

The weather -- and perhaps the curse of Macbeth -- caused Delaware Shakespeare to cancel some recent performances of the production at Rockwood Park.

Shakespeare’s tragedy has some risks associated with the production. For centuries, professional and amateur productions of the play have suffered their own mythical challenges.

One superstition suggests it’s best to refer to Macbeth as “the Scottish play” whenever backstage.

DelShakes Artistic Director David Stradley is taking it all in stride.

“Macbeth is a play that has a history of curses and apparently that happened with Delaware Shakespeare and outdoor weather because last week we had two performances at Rockwood Park before they began because of rain and one canceled midway through.”

Stradley is optimistic washed out patrons will come back.

“Hopefully some of those folks that got caught in the curse of Macbeth last week can come out and see Macbeth this week on Tuesday at Rockwood. Then we also run Wednesday through Sunday.”

Shakespeare's magical thriller is outdoors and under the stars at Rockwood Park this Friday through August 6. DelShakes encourages the audience to bring a picnic and dine during pre-show events, including an orientation.

Coming in October, DelShakes’ Community Tour of Cymbeline at sites throughout Delaware.

For more information on Delaware Shakespeare’s Macbeth, visit delshakes.org.

