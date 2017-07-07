Arts Playlist: Artist blurs photo lines

Newark-based photographer Elisabeth Bard uses long exposure times to create one of a kind landscape photos.

In our latest Arts Playlist, Mark Arehart talks with the photographer about how her show Divisions Upon a Ground blurs time and place.

For her show Divisions Upon a Ground, Elisabeth Bard said she tried to use her camera lens like paint brush.

"I’m taking the camera and painting with light. Painting was my first love.”

Her landscapes blend the lights and darks of an image together into dreamy, almost watercolor-like photo.

Bard said she plays with lengthy exposures to create what a sense of time passing before the viewer's eyes.

The exhibit features 23 photographs and is on display at the Mezzanine Gallery in Wilmington through July 28.

