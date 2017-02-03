[Un]Ravel focuses on life's little differences

A new photo exhibit at the Delaware Division of the Arts Mezzanine Gallery takes a closer look at an unusual subject: a ball of string.

For his new show [Un]Ravel, Middletown photographer Joshua Meier took photos of that same ball of string everyday for a year.

To Meier that little ball of twine could represent anything: life, change or even death.

"So there’s this back and forth of something being built up, sort of created, and then the destruction of that thing, the unraveling of something," Meier said.

The exhibit uses a mixture of digital photography and old-school film prints to show the intricate details of the string.

Take a closer look, Meier said, and you can see the differences in each piece of string as they start to unravel before your eyes.

"It’s like a whole other world. You’re looking at this tiny object and all of a sudden all the tiny little details, the texture of the twine, the tiny little threads that make up the bigger piece of twine, they all become apparent."

[Un]Ravel opens Feb. 3 at the Delaware Division of the Arts Mezzanine Gallery in the Carvel State Building in Wilmington.

