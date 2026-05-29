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The U.S. and Iran may be near an agreement. Then what?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 29, 2026 at 11:57 AM EDT

The Trump administration says it’s close to an agreement with Iran that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz and extend the ceasefire. But big questions remain, including what happens to Iran’s uranium stockpile, whether Iran could get access to billions of dollars in frozen assets, and whether both sides are even working from the same draft.

Here & Now‘s Elissa Nadworny talks to U.S.-Iranian relations expert Trita Parsi about what’s on the table.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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