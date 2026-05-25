Is the Trump administration changing the way the Smithsonian presents history?

For the last year, the White House has threatened to withdraw funding for the Smithsonian Institution if the museums refuse to turn over troves of wall texts and proposed exhibit plans for review. These include exhibits in the National Portrait Gallery, where some wall texts had included details about both of President Trump’s impeachments and the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The gallery was closed for a regularly scheduled refresh earlier this spring and when it reopened May 15, those details — along with many from other modern presidents — were replaced with biographical information and lists of accomplishments without explanation or context.

Atlantic writer Kelsey Ables notes other shifts as well, including the president’s insistence that museum move away from “woke” and “racist” content. She joins host Robin Young to talk about her article, “A cautious new approach to Trump’s impeachments at the Smithsonian.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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