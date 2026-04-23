President Trump's popularity is falling. What does it means for him and the GOP?

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
After a historic partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security, Congressional Republicans are looking to a budgetary tool called reconciliation which could enable them to fund immigration enforcement agencies without any Democratic support.