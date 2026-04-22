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Republican strategist on Trump's cabinet turnover and how it could affect his agenda

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published April 22, 2026 at 4:41 AM EDT

NPR's Michel Martin asks Republican strategist Alex Conant about the turnover in President Trump's cabinet.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
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