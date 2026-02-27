After Netflix backs out, Paramount moves to reshape the studio map

With Netflix backing out, Paramount is now set to buy Warner Bros. Discovery for $111 billion. That would put two longtime Hollywood studios under one roof, along with streaming services, cable channels and big news operations. The deal needs federal approval.

It leaves a lot of open questions about job cuts, the news business, what happens to all those streaming apps, how much debt the new company will carry, and what Hollywood even looks like after a deal this big.

Robert Fishman, senior analyst at Moffett-Nathanson, joins us.

