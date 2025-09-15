Unrest in Nepal settles as new government takes shape

Nepal’s Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki appointed some key cabinet positions on Monday. Karki took over as interim leader of the South Asia nation following last week’s violent demonstrations that led to the ousting of the old regime. Those protests have since ended. Karki has committed to holding elections in March.

For more on the current atmosphere in the country, host Peter O’Dowd speaks to New York Times South Asia business correspondent Alex Travelli in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

