Years after Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida, a documentary details the mark it left
It’s been almost three years since Hurricane Ian swept through southwest Florida, causing mass destruction and staggering financial damage that the area is still recovering from.
A new documentary from WGCU Public Media examines Hurricane Ian’s impact on the area, highlighting the science behind the devastation and the need for preparedness, especially with the peak of hurricane season coming up.
Here & Now‘s host Scott Tong speaks with Janine Zeitlin, senior producer and writer for WGCU’s “Rising: Surviving the Surge.”
