Summer movie night picks that skip the blockbuster spectaculars

Looking to see a film but not in the mood for “Superman” or another big-budget spectacular?

Ty Burr, a film critic for the Washington Post and creator of the film recommendation newsletter “Ty Burr’s Watch List” gives host Deborah Becker some picks that are in theaters or available via streaming.

Film recommendations from Ty Burr

In theaters

“ This is a movie very much like ‘Sinners’ that takes a genre — in this case, the post-apocalyptic drama — and weighs it down with serious themes, while at the same time working absolutely as a straight-ahead action film.”

“It is a remarkably gentle and at times even humorous and extremely touching portrait of a woman going into memory care and trying to hold onto her memories … Everybody in this movie is good, and it makes you realize how few movies are about good people.”

On streaming services

“ This is actually one of my favorite kinds of movies where they just ring every last bit of suspense and variation on a theme.”

“ The main character tries to find her father on Facebook, finds another Bob Trevino, who is played by the actor John Leguizamo, and they become friends. She’s a young woman. He’s a married man, mourning the death of a child, and it’s not a romantic relationship. They become genuinely friends in a way that we don’t often see in movies.”

“ It is truly about the relationship between a person and their animal, and the way an animal can bring us out into greater contact with our fellow humans.”

