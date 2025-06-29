Sunday Puzzle: A familiar word before H-O-T words
On-air challenge
This is a summertime puzzle. I'm going to give you three words starting with the letters H, O, and T. For each set you give me a word that can precede each of mine to complete a compound word or a familiar two-word phrase.
Example: Heat, Oven, Tank --> GAS (gas heat, gas oven, gas tank)
1. Hampshire, Orleans, Testament
2. Horse, Otter, Turtle
3. Hydrant, Opal, Truck
4. Hopes, Octane, Tide
5. Hard, Out, Torch
6. House, Onion, Thumb
7. Heavyweight, Opera, Touch
8. Hand, Order, Term
9. Hole, Olive, Tie
10. Hawk, Owl, Time
11. Havana, Ones, Toe
Last week's challenge
Last week's challenge comes from listener Bob Weisz. Take the name of a major film director. Drop the last six letters of his name, and rearrange what remains. You'll get the name of a major film award -- for which this director has been nominated six times. Who is he and what is the award?
Challenge answer
Pedro Almodóvar, Palme d'Or.
Winner
Elisabeth Larsen
This week's challenge
This week's challenge comes from Andrew Chaikin, of San Francisco. Think of a famous movie star (6 letters, 6 letters). The first name, when said out loud, sounds like a brand of a certain object. The last name is someone who uses this object. What movie star is this?
If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.
