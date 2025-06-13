This Father's Day, listen to old-time Tejano fiddle music by Belen Escobedo

/ Ramon Gutierrez (right), Belen Escobedo (center) and Alvaro Gutierrez (left) at Texas Public Radio studios. (Joey Palacios/Texas Public Radio)

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with San Antonio-based fiddle player Belen Escobedo about the old-style barn dance music her grandfather taught her to play. Escobedo says when she plays the old songs nowadays, it makes men cry because they remember how their fathers taught them, too.

