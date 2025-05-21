Doors singer Jim Morrison's bust recovered in France

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WHEN THE MUSIC'S OVER")

THE DOORS: Yeah, come on.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

A decades-old music mystery has been solved.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Well, sort of.

KELLY: Yeah. Fans of the '60s rock band The Doors may be familiar with the mystery of frontman Jim Morrison's missing bust.

SHAPIRO: If you're not familiar, to catch you up, Morrison died in 1971 at the age of 27. In 1988, a marble sculpture of Morrison's head was stolen from his grave site in Pere Lachaise Cemetery in Paris.

KELLY: And now it has finally reemerged, but the mystery endures.

SHAPIRO: French police announced Monday that they found the bust in an unrelated fraud investigation, still covered in graffiti and missing small pieces that fans had apparently chipped away for souvenirs while it was still at the cemetery.

KELLY: No word yet on where it has been all these years, but fans have had their theories.

SHAPIRO: We still don't know if the statue will be returned to the grave site. Jade Jezzini, a Paris tour guide, told The Associated Press he thinks it would be chaotic to have the famed singer's bust brought back to its original place.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JADE JEZZINI: I think it would be incredible if they put the bust back onto where it was, and it would attract so many more people. But the cemetery wouldn't even be able to hold that many people. I'm saying this as seriously as I can. The amount of people who would rush in here just to see the bust, to take pictures of it, it would be incredible.

KELLY: For now, at least, some fans can rejoice knowing this decades-long strange mystery is at least partly solved.

SHAPIRO: Strange days, indeed.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE DOORS SONG, "PEOPLE ARE STRANGE")

