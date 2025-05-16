Tom Interrante appointed general manager at Delaware Public Media

Dover, DE—Delaware Public Media (DPM) is proud to announce the appointment of Tom Interrante as its new General Manager/Station Director effective July 7. Interrante succeeds current General Manager Pete Booker, who will be retiring from the role.

“After a thorough and thoughtful search process, we are excited to welcome Tom to this critical leadership position,” said Randy Farmer, Chair of the DPM Board of Directors. “Tom brings proven management expertise, a track record of building strategic partnerships, and a deep understanding of nonprofit budgeting and fundraising. I’d like to thank our search committee—board members David Brond, Nancy Karibjanian, Ellen Roberts and Chanta Howard Wilkinson, JD, SHRM-CP—for their excellent work in conducting this successful search.”

Interrante brings more than a decade of leadership experience in the public media and commercial radio. Since 2011, he has served as the Director of Underwriting Partnerships and Revenue Development at WXPN in Philadelphia. His previous experience includes roles with Clear Channel Radio, Cox Media (WDBO Newstalk Radio), CBS Radio, WIP Sportsradio, WCAU-TV, and New Jersey Public Television.

He holds a Master of Science degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Arts from Penn State University. Interrante also serves on several advisory boards, including the Radio Research Consortium—NPR’s source for audience data—and Penn State University’s Great Valley campus.

“I’m passionate about public media’s role in serving diverse communities and ensuring access to high-quality journalism,” said Interrante. “I look forward to collaborating with News Director Tom Byrne, the DPM staff, board of directors, community advisory board, partners, donors, program sponsors, NPR and communities throughout the state to lead Delaware Public Media into its next chapter. I believe DPM is well-positioned for growth in both membership and underwriting, while continuing to serve as a trusted, essential source for Delaware news coverage, events and programming—on air and online.”

About Delaware Public Media

Founded in 2009 as an online news outlet, DPM acquired a radio license and, in partnership with Delaware State University (DSU) and the University of Delaware, began broadcasting on 91.1 FM WDDE from studios on DSU’s Dover campus on August 17, 2012. As Delaware’s only NPR affiliate and the only noncommercial news media organization dedicated exclusively to the First State, DPM provides award-winning journalism and programming. Its content blends national coverage from NPR and other public media sources with Delaware-specific news, features, and commentary. Programming is available 24/7 at delawarepublic.org and through the Delaware Public Media app.

For more information, visit www.delawarepublic.org.