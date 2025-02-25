Delaware Public Media General Manager Pete Booker Announces Retirement

Dover, DE — Delaware Public Media (DPM) announced today the retirement of General Manager Pete Booker, a Delaware native and seasoned broadcasting veteran, effective June 30th, 2025. Booker, who began as DPM’s General Manager in September 2022 after consulting with the nonprofit since 2018, has been instrumental in guiding the station’s growth and stability.

Booker brought more than 50 years of broadcast experience to DPM, including two decades as President and CEO of Delmarva Broadcasting Company. During his time with DPM, he leveraged his expertise to strengthen infrastructure, expand local programming, and secure new revenue streams. Notably, he led the recruitment of several reporters and DPM’s first Director of Advancement, Kiandra Parks.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together at Delaware Public Media,” said Booker. “From stabilizing our infrastructure and launching impactful programs like Hometown Heroes and Money & Politics in Delaware to increasing partnerships, underwriting revenue and progressing toward expanded signal coverage, these achievements are a testament to the talent and dedication of the DPM team, Board of Directors and Community Advisory Board. I feel privileged to have been part of this incredible journey.”

Under Booker’s leadership, DPM celebrated its 10th on-air anniversary, is in process to move to an expanded, new facility at Dulaney Hall at Delaware State University Downtown, and worked extensively on a complex process to expand its signal reach. The new facility, which will feature three state-of-the-art studios and an open design, reflects the station’s ongoing commitment to serving Delawareans with quality programming and news.

“Pete’s contributions to Delaware Public Media and Delawareans cannot be overstated,” said Randy Farmer, DPM Board Chair. “His deep knowledge of broadcasting, combined with his nonprofit management expertise, has positioned DPM for continued growth and success. Pete’s leadership has left an indelible mark, and we are profoundly grateful for his service.”

Booker, whose radio career began in 1969, spent decades in commercial broadcasting before transitioning to nonprofit public media. Reflecting on his time with DPM, he noted the deeply personal relationship between nonprofit media and its listeners. “It’s been a wonderful, life-changing role,” he shared. “I wish I had started doing this 20 years earlier. The people at DPM are exceptional, and I’m thankful to our listeners who make our work possible.”

As he steps away, Booker looks forward to slowing down and passing the torch to a successor who can guide DPM into the future of the ever-changing media landscape. He remains committed to making an impact through his continued involvement with organizations such as the Sussex Rotary Can-Do Playground, Inc., the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce, the Delaware Safety Council, the Easterseals Advisory, Music With A Mission, and the Jesus House Society. The DPM Board is currently in the process of conducting a search for his replacement.

For more information about Delaware Public Media, visit www.delawarepublic.org.

About Delaware Public Media

Delaware Public Media (DPM) is Delaware’s only NPR affiliate—and the only noncommercial news media outlet dedicated to covering the First State. Founded as an online news service in 2009, we’ve been broadcasting on WDDE since 2012. Our award-winning reporting provides a perspective not consistently available from commercial or out-of-state news sources, and our partnerships with Delaware State University, the University of Delaware, and the Polytech and Red Clay Consolidated School Districts create educational opportunities for future generations of journalists.